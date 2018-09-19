Cheesy stuffed mushrooms recipe with herbs.

Cheesy stuffed mushrooms

Published on by Teresa Ulyate2 Comments

Stuffed mushrooms recipe with cream cheese and parmesan

 

I am always on the hunt for different veggie side dishes to serve during the week. We eat a LOT of mushrooms in our house, and these large easy, cheesy stuffed mushrooms are one of my new favourite creations. They also fit my week night supper criteria of being quick, nutritious and very delicious!

Vegan food tours and restaurants in Cape Town.

Eat Like A Local: My vegan food tour experience

Published on by Teresa Ulyate6 Comments

Street food koeksisters in the Bo Kaap.

 

Hello foodies! Whether you are a Capetonian or planning a visit to our beautiful city in the future this is one experience you definitely need to know about! I was recently invited to join a vegan food tour around Cape Town’s CBD, and after seeing some of the photos from previous tours on social media I could not wait to try it out for myself.

Tropical .overnight oats recipe

Stewed pineapple overnight oats (with video)

Published on by Teresa UlyateLeave a comment

Overnights oats recipe with coconut

 

Overnight oats have been around for a while and have recently become one of my breakfast staples! We almost always have oats for breakfast at home – either included in our home made granola or cooked up the usual way, but now we are taking it to the next level with this delicious gluten, dairy and refined sugar free overnight oats recipe with a tropical twist.

 

Baked chocolate dougnut recipe.

Mini chocolate mousse doughnuts (with video)

Published on by Teresa UlyateLeave a comment

Baked doughnuts recipe

 

Time for another healthy snack recipe. Ha ha, I wish! But you have to treat yourself every now and then, yes? I realised recently that I have never posted a doughnut recipe until now, so let me make up for that with these baked mini chocolate mousse doughnuts.

 

Teresa Ulyate at Groot Constantia

Groot Constantia turns 333!

Published on by Teresa UlyateLeave a comment

Groot Constantia's 333rd birthday celebration

 

Groot Constantia has long been one of my favourite spots in Cape Town, and on Friday 13 July the farm celebrated 333 years of uninterrupted wine production – quite phenomenal when you think about it! The day was marked with a special event attended by Groot Constantia trustees, staff and members of the media.

 

Almond and chocolate macarons with Elmarie Berry

Published on by Teresa UlyateLeave a comment

How to make almond macarons with chocolate ganache

 

What do you get when you put two foodies in a kitchen with some almonds, sugar and a macaron recipe? In this case it was tons of laughter, some exploding butter and a batch of  scrumptious almond and chocolate macarons!

Beef noodle soup recipe with star anise.

Taiwanese beef noodle soup

Published on by Teresa Ulyate6 Comments

Spicy beef soup with egg noodles

 

Hello foodies! It’s great to be back after a little break last week and today I am excited to tell you about the latest addition to my cookbook collection. It is written by none other than one of our talented local food bloggers, Ming-Cheau Lin. Ming recently launched her first cookbook titled “Just Add Rice” and it is unlike any of the other books on my kitchen shelf, here’s why…

 

